Weight Loss Supplements Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Weight Loss Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Weight Loss Supplements Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the weight loss supplements market size is expected to grow from $30.12 billion in 2021 to $34.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.51%. The global weight loss supplements market size is expected to grow to $55.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.83%. The growing obese population is driving the weight loss supplements market growth.

The weight loss supplements market consists of sales of weight loss supplements by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to pills, capsules, powders, drinks, and energy bars that contain vitamins, minerals, herbs, and many other ingredients intended for weight loss. These supplements boost metabolism and thermogenesis while simultaneously decreasing macronutrient absorption, hunger, body fat, and weight.

Global Weight Loss Supplements Market Trends

The development of new production technologies and innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the weight loss supplements market. Major companies operating in the weight loss supplements market are focused on developing innovative weight loss supplements to meet fast-growing end customer demands and strengthen their position in the market.

Global Weight Loss Supplements Market Segments

The global weight loss supplements market is segmented:

By Type: Liquid, Powder, Softgels, Pills, Others

By Ingredients: Vitamins and Minerals, Amino Acids, Natural Extracts/Botanicals

By Distribution: Offline Channel, Online Channel

By End User: Under 18 years, 18 to 40 years, 40 to 50 years, Above 50 years

By Geography: The global weight loss supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Weight Loss Supplements Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides weight loss supplements global market overviews, weight loss supplements market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global weight loss supplements market, weight loss supplements global market share, weight loss supplements global market segments and geographies, weight loss supplements global market trends, weight loss supplements global market players, weight loss supplements global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The weight loss supplements industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Weight Loss Supplements Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Glanbia PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Abbott, Kellogg Company, Nestle, Kraft Heinz Company, Amway Corp, Ajinomoto Co Inc, Nutratech Ltd, Shaklee Corporation, Transparent Labs, Ultimate Life Ltd, and Vitaco.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

