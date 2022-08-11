Sports Bra Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 12.0% and Forecast to 2028

Global Sports Bra Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the rise of sports bras in-demand status across 2022 as both a workout and comfort piece, we explore what's the state of the market today, focusing on product trends, sustainability and pricing to help support planning decisions.

The sports bra market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 12.0% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is estimated to reach USD 95324.58 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on sports bras market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the participation of women in sporting and athletic activities is escalating the growth of sports bras market.

Sports Bras Market: Introduction

Women's lingerie products, especially bras, have evolved to include functional features such as comfort, shape, fit, and support. Many international manufacturers of lingerie products are expanding their portfolios due to which they are focusing on key segments such as sports. The adoption of sports has increased in recent years, owing to the participation of women in athletic activities. The sports market has a large number of players and an established distribution network, especially in developed countries. Moreover, there has been a rise in demand for sports bras from developing countries, in which both the population and economy are expanding.

Key Drivers and Opportunities of the Global Sports Bras Market

The global sports bras market is driven by an increase in participation of women in sporting and athletic activities. According to Olympics data, the participation of women athletes in the Olympics is approaching 50 percent. Furthermore, the Olympics games are including women’s events in order to increase the participation of women in sports. Thus, it is expected that the sports bras market will witness high growth during the forecast period.

Sports bras offer considerable advantages, keeping in mind the problems faced by women wearing normal bras. Sports bras are crafted from highly breathable fabrics and mesh fabrics and are available in different trims that add style to the garment. They are made with high-end fabrics to achieve moisture wicking properties. Sports bras decrease movement and prevent injuries while the wearer is engaged in sports activities. Therefore, it is expected that the demand for sports bras will witness steady rise during the forecast period.

However, the market is challenged by the bulk supply of cheap products fabricated with cheap raw materials. Furthermore, the acceptable quality level inspection step is still not implemented stringently at manufacturing units, leading to issues in the final product. These factors are likely to hamper the global sports bras market in the near future.

Sports bras are being increasingly adopted by women of all ages. This is expected to create a significant opportunity for manufacturers in the sports bras market to manufacture sports bras by catering to the audience not served earlier.

Key Players Operating in the Global Sports Bras Market

Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear

Gap Inc.

Hanesbrand, Inc.

Jockey International, Inc.

Lululemon Athletics, Inc.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Nike Inc.

Nordstrom Inc.

Puma SE

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Under Armour Inc.

Global Sports Bras Market: Research Scope

Global Sports Bras Market, by Padding

Padded

Non-padded

Global Sports Bras Market, by Cup

Seamed

Seamless

Global Sports Bras Market, by Fabric

Natural

Synthetic

Blended

Global Sports Bras Market, by Activity

Low Impact

High Impact

Global Sports Bras Market, by Price

Low

Medium

High

Global Sports Bras Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Company owned websites

E-commerce

Offline

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Large Format Stores

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Brand Stores

Other Retail stores

Global Sports Bras Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some of major trends of global sports bra market are as follows:

Low-Impact Sports Bras:

Emulate Bra: It is the type of low-impact sports bra. Emulate sports bras are designed for less vigorous physical activities involving slow movements like pilates, yoga, and stretching. This bra is tested by doing several flexibility training like yoga classes. It allows for all the stretching and movement. Its design features are ribbed with a chevron design, V-neck, crisscross straps at back and a special ribbed fabric so soft. It has uniquely designed fit for every size.

Active Yoga Bra: This bra is amazingly supportive and secure for a low-impact bra. This yoga bra is made up with marshmallowy-soft foam cups which are lightweight and malleable. Its supple fabric offers to keep comfortable during yoga practice. It’s perfect for an active yoga flow, where comfort and security are equal parts important. It is featured with thin straps, but they are double straps, which helps to distribute the weight better than a single strap. This low-impact sports bra provides sufficient support and security for yoga session.

Front Row Bra: It provides ample coverage, support and style for any kind of workout. technically, this bra is used for low-impact workouts like one-hour stretching sessions, Pilates classes, 30-minute HIIT workouts, and even handstand training. It is very super soft and comfortable. It has a wide strap and a bit of compression. This All-Access sports bra offers breathable support to the next level with an elasticized under band and stretchy, quick-drying fabric. It is super easy to put on and take off from the body.

Medium-Impact Sports Bras:

Everyday Bra: This bra comes under medium-impact sports bras category. It is used in moderate degrees of physical activity like brisk walking, hiking, road cycling etc. It is featured with low, deep-V neckline, plunging, and thick, adjustable crisscross straps. It may not provide the preferred coverage or support for people with breasts on the larger side during a medium-impact workout, but also provides better option for those people during recovery days and low-impact workouts.

Outdoor Activewear: This medium-support bra is used during any outdoor workout, whether on land or in the water. It has a higher neck and unique, super-wide, criss-cross strap to keep locked in during active movement. It comes in bright, trendy colors and free in size.

High-Impact Sports Bras:

Running Bra: It is used in higher levels of physical activity such as racquet sports, running, aerobics and dancing. This is a full-coverage, with separate built-in cups, scoop-front bra to support each breast individually. It is mainly used to keep larger breasts secure from high-impact workouts. It supports with streamlined style and nearly custom fit with the adjustable straps and back closure.

Sport High Impact Bra: It is full coverage, posture enhancing, comfortable and back support sports bra. It is specially designed for maximum impact workouts. It has wide elastic band and motion control neckline that eliminate up and down movement of the breast. This high-impact sports bra is ideal for keeping the girls in place throughout toughest workouts session.

Catalyst Sports Bras: It is latest version of the sports bra. It has a convenient front closure zipper for easy on and off. Also, the catalyst sports bra has a range of additional adjustable features, like the band adjuster. Front zip is here! The most supportive sports bra ever now even easier to put on and take off. It has adjustable wide straps, and a non-wire band to keep feeling comfortable and supported throughout any type of movement without the painful struggle.

High Support Bonded Bra: This bra provides maximum support without feeling too restrictive or tight. It is very comfortable during high-impact workout

Ultimate Bra: It is particularly designed for larger breasts. It is very comfortable during high-impact workouts, particularly for larger breasts. It wicked away quickly and the fabric dried fast.

Longline Sports Bras:

Crop-Top Bra: It is type of crop-top bra for extremely comfortable low-impact movement like walking or stretching. Its straps are super wide, and the neck is a fair mid-height.

Harlee Crop Tank: This Crop Bra is a great option for low as well as medium-impact workouts. Its straps are narrow and nonadjustable. Also, the bra has a nice and thin padding that is easy to both insert and remove.

Wicking Longline Sports Bra: This sports bra maintains its shape as it moves with moisture-wicking technology that designed to keep comfortable and cool. It comes in an excellent size range.

