Official Visit of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, 10 to 11 August 2022

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, made an Official Visit to Singapore from 10 to 11 August 2022.

Sheikh Mohammed called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana today. President Halimah and Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the warm ties between Singapore and Qatar. As small states, both countries share a mutual interest in promoting a rules-based global order and strengthening international cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed had separate meetings with Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean. DPM Wong welcomed the establishment of Qatar Investment Authority’s Asian office in Singapore last year. DPM Wong and Sheikh Mohammed also had a good discussion on our countries’ efforts on sustainable development and global economic developments.

SM Teo and Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed the excellent bilateral ties and the potential to strengthen cooperation in fields such as energy, food security, and sustainable development. They also reaffirmed the importance of the Singapore – Qatar High Level Joint Committee (HLJC) as a platform to advance bilateral cooperation. Singapore looks forward to hosting the 8th HLJC at a mutually convenient time.

On 10 August, Sheikh Mohammed was hosted to breakfast by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman. The Ministers welcomed the good momentum in high-level exchanges and agreed to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as education, trade and investment. Minister Maliki welcomed Qatar’s engagement of ASEAN including its signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation at the recent ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in Cambodia. The Ministers also had a good exchange of views on regional and global developments.

Sheikh Mohammed was also hosted to lunch by Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam, which included Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli. The Ministers had a wide ranging discussion on bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

11 AUGUST 2022

