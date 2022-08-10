Tashkent Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering turns into a cluster

UZBEKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the new building of the Tashkent Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering.

During a visit to the university in October 2020, the Head of the state instructed to create a construction cluster on its basis. The reconstruction project of the Institute has been expanded and finalized.

First of all, two 5-storey academic buildings and an 8-storey administrative building were built for the Architecture and Civil Engineering Institute. It houses a research center for building materials, laboratories, a sports complex and a dormitory. During today’s visit, the President became familiar with construction and landscaping work and the activities of the Institute.

The Institute has 4 faculties and 23 departments. Specialists are being trained in 22 bachelor’s areas and 25 master’s directions. Based on the requirements of the time, the curriculum includes such areas as designing the infrastructure of smart houses and cities, occupational health and safety, earthquake resistance of structures.

With the commissioning of new buildings, the scale and quality of the educational process will increase. More than 1.6 thousand quotas have been allocated for the 2022/2023 academic year. The total number of students will exceed 7.5 thousand. Here the Head of the state talked with students, doctoral students and teaching staff.

“No matter what sphere we start to reform, we start with the creation of a school and training of personnel. This institute will become the basis for future construction and landscaping activities”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted.

Therefore, it was emphasized that educational programs should keep up with the times. “Today, the construction industry is one of the drivers of our country’s economy. Construction is going on everywhere, various materials are being produced. But in five years, today’s knowledge will be lacking. Therefore, you should always be on the lookout, invest in yourself. What kind of investment is this? Master the profession perfectly, learn languages, work and gain experience”, the President said.

At the meeting, students talked about the conditions created at the Institute, told about their plans.

The Head of the state supported their proposals and gave instructions to the responsible persons. The need for organizing the practice of students in design institutes and construction organizations, the formation of orders for their scientific work was emphasized. At the videoconference on urban planning held on 6 July this year, the President touched upon the issue of personnel training and stated that it is necessary to transform specialized higher education institutions, provide them with academic and financial independence.

Accordingly, the reformation of the organizational and management system of the Institute has begun. It is planned to specialize the Institute in training personnel in mechanical engineering, architecture, construction technologies and building materials, digital construction. This year, it is planned to introduce the Digital University system, and starting from the next academic year, entrance exams will be held twice a year based on international standards.

The President also talked with media representatives.

Source: UzA