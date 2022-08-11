Global Adaptogens Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Adaptogens Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Adaptogens Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the adaptogens market size is expected to grow from $8.95 billion in 2021 to $9.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.40%. The global adaptogens market size is expected to reach $13.49 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.57%. The rising demand for healthy food and beverages is expected to propel the adaptogens industry growth.

The adaptogens market consists of sales of adaptogens by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the plant-based substances such as herbs used to help the human body manage stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. Adaptogens are added to food or beverages or consumed as tinctures.

Global Adaptogens Market Trends

The adaptogen drink is a key trend gaining popularity in the adaptogens market. Adaptogen drink is a beverage made with adaptogens, which are all-natural botanical ingredients with healing properties. The adaptogens are potential ingredients that counteract the effects of stress, anxiety, and fatigue and promote healing. Adaptogen drink is made like a regular drink with whole fruit juices, organic adaptogens, and aromatherapeutic superfoods. Adaptogen drinks are a new trend due to their excellent uses, such as instant energy-boosting, fast replacement for tea and coffee, soothing nighttime drink, and other health benefits. It is an essential drink for people with low mental energy or high mental or physical fatigue. Key companies are focusing on developing and offering adaptogen drinks to attract customers, increase business and gain a competitive edge in the market by leveraging all the benefits of adaptogens.

Global Adaptogens Market Segments

The global adaptogens market is segmented:

By Nature: Organic, Synthetic

By Source: Ashwagandha, Ginseng, Astragalus, Holi Basil, Rhodiola Rosea, Schisandra, Adaptogenic mushrooms, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Application: Food And Beverages, Dietary And Sports Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

By Geography: The adaptogens global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Adaptogens Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides adaptogens global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global adaptogens market, adaptogens global market share, adaptogens market segments and geographies, adaptogens market trends, adaptogens global market players, adaptogens market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The adaptogens market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Adaptogens Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: REBBL, Nutra Industries Inc, Organic India, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co Ltd, PLT Health Solutions Inc, Xi’an Greena Biotech Co Ltd, Amax NutraSource Inc, NutraCap Labs, Changsha Organic Herb Inc, Organic Herb Inc, Nutra Science Labs, and Organika Health Products Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

