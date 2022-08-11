Submit Release
Update in a Homicide Offense: 200 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an update in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in the 200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 8:17 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

 

The decedent has been identified as 52-year-old Leslie Simpson, of Southeast, DC.

 

As a result of the detective’s investigation, the suspect, identified as 65-year-old Steven Dreher, of Southeast, DC, was located deceased in Laurel, MD as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

