Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the passing of Lydia De Vega

PHILIPPINES, August 11 - Press Release
August 11, 2022

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PASSING OF LYDIA DE VEGA

I join the Filipino nation in mourning the passing of Lydia De Vega, one of our most beloved icons whom we fondly remember as Asia's Fastest Woman during the 1980s. Throughout her historic and decorated career, Lydia de Vega not only ruled the race tracks, she also won the hearts of Filipinos for her world-class talent which rallied our country to a great sense of national pride and honor.

I would also like to honor the memory of Lydia De Vega as a role model to a younger generation of Filipino athletes, especially the young women who are bent on breaking both barriers and records to uplift our country's spirit.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to her bereaved family. It is my hope that Filipinos, especially our young athletes, continue to find inspiration in her life, legacy, and example to show the best of what our kababayans could be in the world stage.

