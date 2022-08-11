Party chief praises special relations with Laos in meeting with Vientiane leader

VIETNAM, August 11 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Wednesday hosted a reception in Hà Nội for Anouphap Tounalom, Secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Chairman of the People's Council of Laos’ capital of Vientiane.

The Lao official congratulated Việt Nam on the great achievements it has realised in recent times under the leadership of the Party, and said he is confident more breakthroughs will be possible.

Anouphap Tounalom expressed gratitude for the support from the Party, State, and people of Việt Nam to the Party, State, and people of Laos, including Vientiane.

The visiting guest was pleased with the increasingly close cooperation between the two Parties and countries, despite the complicated regional and international situation and each country’s own difficulties.

The Lao Party official said Laos will work with Việt Nam to preserve, cultivate, promote and pass on this special solidarity relationship between the two countries to future generations, underlining that this is a "unique" relationship in the world and a valuable asset of the two nations.

He briefed the Vietnamese Party leader on the Lao situation, saying that the country is actively implementing two national programmes – resolving economic and financial difficulties, and drug prevention and control.

Anouphap Tounalom also informed the General Secretary about the outcomes of the talks with Hà Nội leader Đinh Tiến Dũng and the results of practical cooperation in many fields between the two capital cities.

Welcoming Anouphap Tounalom’s visit to Việt Nam, General Secretary Trọng said the trip is significant given that this took place during Việt Nam - Laos Year of Friendship and Solidarity 2022, and the fact that the celebrations of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relation and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos have taken place in the two countries' capitals.

Vietnamese Party chief praised the comprehensive achievements that Laos has gained after more than a year of implementing the Resolution of the 11th Congress, including the active contribution of Vientiane in the context of the complex international situation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

General Secretary Trọng believes that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Lao people will continue to achieve many new and greater achievements, declaring that Việt Nam always attaches importance and gives priority to the special relationship with Laos, and wholeheartedly supports Laos’ comprehensive reforms.

The Vietnamese Party leader stressed that the relation between the two Parties and States is not one between neighbouring countries, but also ties between comrades and brothers.

Emphasising the importance of the cooperative relationship between the two countries’ localities, he hopes Vientiane will coordinate and cooperate with Hà Nội and other provinces and cities of Việt Nam to enhance information exchange and experience sharing in various fields.

General Secretary Trọng conveyed his cordial greetings and best wishes to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith, senior comrades and former senior leaders of Laos. — VNS