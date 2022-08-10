President, senior Party official receives Cambodian high-ranking military officer

VIETNAM, August 10 - HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

The President expressed his hope that Hun Manet’s visit will significantly contribute to the success of the Việt Nam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 marking the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967).

Phúc congratulated Cambodian people on great, comprehensive achievements they have recorded over the past time, and noted his belief that Cambodia will gain more attainments in both home and external affairs in the time ahead, and successfully fulfill its ASEAN Chairmanship 2022 and organise its general elections in 2023.

Highlighting the traditional friendship between the two neighbouring countries, the President said he hopes that the Lt. Gen., in both his current and future positions, will make more contributions to preserving and developing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive, sustainable, long-term cooperation.

For his part, Hun Manet also congratulated Vietnamese people on their achievements, especially in COVID-19 prevention and control, socio-economic recovery and development and the organisation of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

He conveyed the deep gratitude of Cambodian people to the Vietnamese Party, State, army and people for their support during Cambodia’s struggle against the genocidal regime as well as the present cause of national construction and development.

The officer also thanked Việt Nam for backing Cambodia in performing the role of ASEAN Chair 2022, suggesting the two countries strengthen their solidarity in the face of regional and international uncertainties.

The two sides noted with pleasure active developments of the Việt Nam-Cambodia multi-faceted cooperation, especially joint efforts in maintaining all-level meetings at all channels and coordination in organising activities within the friendship year.

They said two-way trade has maintained its growth, hitting US$6.3 billion in the first half of this year, up more than 20 per cent year-on-year.

Emphasising the progress in defence cooperation – an important pillar in the bilateral ties, host and guest expressed their hope that the collaboration will grow further for peace, stability, independence and self-reliance in each country.

Phúc asked Hun Manet to convey his wishes and regards to King Norodom Sihamoni, Prime Minister Hun Sen and other senior leaders of Cambodia.

The same day, Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s Central Committee Võ Văn Thưởng hosted a reception for the visiting Hun Manet.

Hun Manet, who is also Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, expressed his delight that the two countries are celebrating the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic ties with various events, including a ceremony held in commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the historical journey made by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to overthrow Pol Pot’s genocidal regime (June 20, 1977 – 2022).

Cambodia will forever maintain and nurture its friendship with Việt Nam and strengthen the bilateral partnership to develop amidst the complex global situation, the Cambodian official said.

He informed Thưởng on the outcomes of his visit to enhance cooperation between the two Parties and States, particularly between their young army officers and youths. He also thanked Việt Nam for supporting Cambodia’s tenure as ASEAN Chair this year and at international and regional forums.

For his part, Thưởng emphasised that the CPV and CPP share common roots from the Indochinese Communist Party, and expressed his pleasure at the thriving relations between the two countries, with defence cooperation as a pillar. He expected the two Parties to remain united and keep supporting each other for future progress.

Việt Nam is willing to support Cambodia in promoting external affairs, he said, noting that he is confident that under the leadership of King Sihamoni and the CPP, Cambodia will continue building a prosperous and developed country. — VNS