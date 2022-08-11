Big Data and Business Analytics Market in North America: Industry Value is Projected to Reach $169.91 Billion by 2028

North America Big Data and Business Analytics Market

Emerging trends such as social media analytics are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in adoption of big data analytics software by multiple organizations, rise in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among SMEs, and numerous benefits provided by big data and business analytics solutions drive the growth of the North America big data and business analytics market.

The North America big data and business analytics market was pegged at $98.07 billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit $169.91 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Key market players such as - Fair Isaac Corporation, IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and Teradata Corporation.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 229 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12734

The North America big data and business analytics market is analyzed across component, deployment mode, analytics tool, industry vertical, and countries. Based on component, the service segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2028. The software segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on country, the U.S held the major share in 2020, generating 95% of the North America big data and business analytics market. At the same time, the market across Canada would cite the fastest CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2028. The healthcare segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2028.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12734

COVID-19 scenario-

• The work-from-home trend has led to huge amount of opportunities for data analytics, thereby impacting the North America big data and business analytics market positively.

• This trend is likely to continue post pandemic as well, since organizations have started incorporating business analytics solutions to improve data security and streamline the business productivity altogether.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12734

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Europe Big Data and Business Analytics Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

