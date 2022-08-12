Mr. Achal Chaurasia gesticulates about the impending recession in 2022

Mr. Achal Chaurasia

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Achal Chaurasia is a businessman who has the potential to make a difference with his opinions and methods. He is a true philanthropist, using his money not only for charity works but also to empower women because the future can only be survivable with equality in workspaces. With reference to Mr. Chaurasia’s recent study on the current market values have led to the belief that a recession is coming in 2022 or is already here. Not only in India, but the recession has set its roots first in the US and is travelling across to all countries. Mr Chaurasia has tried to explain how this will impact the economy and business in India.

Starting from small businesses like salons, the places which expect a huge crowd of people on Friday mornings; however, for the past month or so, there has been a considerable dip in business, making things difficult. The deflation in small businesses and consumers have been graphed in the misery index, which shows that the US is at a striking 12.2%, which is bound to increase in the developing countries. It is very much like the financial crisis seen in 2008.

Mr. Chaurasia says that the first thing people cut off when they are in a tight spot is self-care, which can be easily understood from salons, beauty and care products sales which have been decreasing considerably since the beginning of this year. He explains that small businesses worldwide make up more of the world economy than big companies.

His study shows that the average person is getting poorer, their money is disappearing fast, and the main cause is high rates of everyday needs like fuel, food and clothes. Employees in different sectors have already started complaining about how their wages are not enough to sustain the expense of their lifestyle anymore. Living expenses are skyrocketing every day, which has started ever since the Covid-19 pandemic. People are concerned with the interest rates of any credit while banks are screwing those in debt. This raises the misery index every day and makes life difficult for the average man.

The situation is getting dire with every passing day as the 2022 projections for 2023 are even worse; there is little to no growth. Inflation rates are ever squeezed, making it harsh. The OECD cut global growth from 3% to 4.5%, and it projects even slower growth rates for next year, which is alarming. The World Bank also lowered its projections because economists have foreseen some danger in the state of finance in recent months.

Mr. Achal Chaurasia has been trying to understand and come up with solutions for this Recession which is not only real but very scary if it keeps up the way it is now. As one of the best economists and business handlers, the pain of people's financial crisis is his biggest worry. More than ever, the world needs a firm hand to get off this problem.