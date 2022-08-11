In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Report by 2028
global in vitro diagnostics quality control market size was USD 84.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.30% during the forecast period
A novel report on global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market has been recently published by Reports and Data that offers a comprehensive overview of the overall market scenario along with emerging market trends. The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is expected to be valued at USD, with a CAGR of over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report provides details information of market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to help user understand about current market dynamics and the data is well-presented using charts, diagrams, graphs and other pictorial presentations.
Market Dynamics:
The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
Abbott Laboratories
Danaher Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
bioMérieux S.A.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Becton, Dickinson and Company
DiaSorin S.p.A.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Sysmex Corporation
Qiagen N.V.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Quidel Corporation
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.
Quest Diagnostics
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Segmentation:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Reagents
Instruments
Software and Services
Others
Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Immunoassay/ Immunochemistry
Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Radioimmunoassay
Rapid Tests
Western Blotting
Enzyme-linked Immunospot Assays
Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology
Microarray
Hybridization
DNA Sequencing & Next-generation Sequencing
Microbiology
Hematology
Coagulation/Hemostasis
Urinalysis
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Endocrinology
Diabetes
Cardiology
Nephrology
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Laboratories
Large/Reference Laboratories
Medium-sized Laboratories
Small Laboratories
Hospitals
Academics
Point-Of-Care Testing
Patient Self-Testing
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
