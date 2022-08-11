In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Analysis Report by 2028

global in vitro diagnostics quality control market size was USD 84.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.30% during the forecast period

A novel report on global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market has been recently published by Reports and Data that offers a comprehensive overview of the overall market scenario along with emerging market trends. The global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is expected to be valued at USD, with a CAGR of over the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report provides details information of market size, market trends, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities and challenges. The report is curated using various analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force analysis to help user understand about current market dynamics and the data is well-presented using charts, diagrams, graphs and other pictorial presentations.

Market Dynamics:

The pharma and healthcare sector has significantly advanced in the recent years and is expected to register steady revenue growth over the forecast period owing to rapid innovations in medical technology, increasing investments, rising healthcare expenditure and high adoption of advanced products and systems. Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe, rising cases of coronavirus, improving healthcare infrastructure and research facilities, and increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring services and home care settings are expected to fuel global market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers worldwide, high demand for personalized medicine, increasing investments in drug discovery and growing investments by public and private sectors are expected to drive global market growth in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux S.A.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Sysmex Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Quidel Corporation

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

Others

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Immunoassay/ Immunochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Radioimmunoassay

Rapid Tests

Western Blotting

Enzyme-linked Immunospot Assays

Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

Microarray

Hybridization

DNA Sequencing & Next-generation Sequencing

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation/Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Endocrinology

Diabetes

Cardiology

Nephrology

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Laboratories

Large/Reference Laboratories

Medium-sized Laboratories

Small Laboratories

Hospitals

Academics

Point-Of-Care Testing

Patient Self-Testing

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

