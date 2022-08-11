Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2028

Global Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) Market was valued at USD 1,329.2 Million in 2020 and is forecast to reach USD 3,014.1 Million, at a CAGR of 11.3%

According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) Market size was valued at USD 1,329.2 Million in 2020 and is forecast to reach USD 3,014.1 Million, at a CAGR of 11.3% through 2028. The market growth is driven by changing lifestyle habits, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

The global geriatric population base in expanding a faster pace. This section of the population is highly prone to cardiovascular diseases, which has resulted in an increased demand for cardiovascular care. This, in turn is positively impacting LVAD market growth.

Nearly 18 million deaths occur annually across the globe due to cardiovascular diseases. Such high death rate associated with cardiovascular diseases have promoted increased investment in the healthcare sector to minimize the number of deaths related to the condition. The shortage of a suitable heart donor is fuelling the adoption of ventricular assist devices (VADs) among CVD patients. Favorable outcomes associated with LVAD, such as improved survival rate, longevity, durability, and functionality of these devices are anticipated to boost Left Ventricular Assist Device Market size through 2028

Based on type, the Left ventricular assist device (LVAD) segment is expected to observe a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Cardiovascular conditions require continuous support and Implantable LVAD are efficient in providing long term solutions, which is resulting in high product demand.

Based on pump type, the Continuous Centrifugal Pumps segment is estimated to grow at 11.9% over the projected timeline. The robust growth can be attributed to the advantageous features associated with these pumps, including durability, simple placement process through surgery and minimal risk of thrombosis as compared to other types of pumps.

Based on application, the Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy segment is estimated deliver a notable growth rate of 12.1% during the analysis period. The segment’s growth is driven by rising incidence of traumatic cardiac failure and the associated need for continuous cardiac support.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment generated significant revenue in 2020 and is forecast to observe a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The segmental growth is driven by increasing need for care services for health conditions that require cardiac support.

North America holds is forecast to showcase a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period on account of high occurrence rate of CVDs, availability of advanced technology, and expansion of the geriatric population base in the region.

Key participants in the global left ventricular assist device market include Sunshine Heart, Sun Medical Technology Research, CorWave, Apaxis Inc., Evaheart, Abiomed, Jarvik Heart, HeartWare International, Reliantheart, Transonic, Thoratec, Terumo, and HeartWare International among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global left ventricular assist device market on the basis of Type, Age group, Pump type, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Transcutaneous LVAD

Implantable LVAD

Age group Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

20-39 years

40-59 years

60-79 years

Pump type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Pulsatile volume-displacement pumps

First-Generation Devices

Axial flow pumps

Second-Generation Devices

Continuous flow centrifugal pumps

Third-Generation Devices

Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Bridge-to-Recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-Transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-Candidacy (BTC) Therapy

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Cardiology Centers

Hospitals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

