Atopic Dermatitis Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report published by MarketDataForecast, acquiring a growing CAGR of 13.13%, the atopic dermatitis market is expected to reach USD 21.80 billion by 2027 from USD 11.7 billion in 2022.
Atopic dermatitis is a skin condition that becomes flaky and inflamed. The problem looks like rashes on dry white skin and redness of the skin. The disease is chronic, i.e., it lasts for a long time. However, it is not contagious and does not spread via touch. The condition is more common in children but can occur in patients of any age group. Atopic dermatitis, also called Atopic eczema, can be irritating bus is not fatal to the patients, although patients may develop a risk of allergies, asthma, and hay fever. Therefore, the medical condition is treated chiefly with the regular application of moisturizers and skin care.
HOW DOES COVID-19 IMPACT THE ATOPIC DERMATITIS MARKET?
The pandemic affected various production businesses around the world. As a result, many companies faced losses due to restrictions on sales, and the world slipped into an economic crisis. the stringent government lockdowns made it challenging to acquire even the necessities. In addition, the healthcare system was one of the severely affected segments as the rapid influx of patients and lack of resources made it difficult to subdue the pandemic.
However, the pandemic had a positive effect on the atopic dermatitis market. Studies have shown that patients with atopic dermatitis have more chances of contracting depression and anxiety during and after the pandemic, leading to market growth. In addition, the market also progressed in teledermatology as offline visits declined due to the pandemic, thus promoting its development. These factors helped the market flourish during and after the pandemic.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The market is on the rise due to the growing incidences of skin allergies and chronic skin conditions which need immediate attention. In addition, the market is rising due to the increased therapeutics and government initiatives to improve healthcare settings like clinics and hospitals infrastructures to include dermatological care. Furthermore, the market is experiencing growth because of the advancements in diagnostics and teledermatology services and attractive digital advertising, which encourages public interest in dermatological procedures.
The growing disposable incomes in many developing countries and the lack of proper healthcare facilities are creating more demand for the market in these regions. The rising requirement and healthcare expenditure are expected to fuel the market.
Additionally, the increasing introduction of advanced technologies in the market, like the introduction of biologics and small molecules and the rapid change in the climatic conditions, which in turn cause skin conditions and innovative skincare and treatment procedures, are propelling the market growth.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THIS MARKET:
On the basis of treatment type, with the research and development in the area and the rise in the diagnosis of skin conditions that need medication, the drug treatment segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, treatment with drugs is the simplest and the fastest way of countering skin problems without needing appointments at centers, which increases the demand for the segment.
Based on the route of administration, the topical segment held the largest market share in the past. However, the oral segment is expected to grow and maintain the most significant share during the forecast period. This growth in the oral segment is due to its ease of availability and use. In addition, oral medications are very common and do not have any complications associated with use which acts as a catalyst for the segment.
On the basis of distribution channels, due to the high credibility and number of patients at hospitals, the hospital pharmacies are expected to hold the largest share in the market throughout the forecast period. In addition, hospitals provide advanced technologies and equipment and have reliable staff, therefore luring more patients towards the segment.
Geographically, Due to the constantly changing lifestyles and urbanization leading to the adoption of more dermatological procedures and the innovations of new production and treatment services, the North American region is expected to dominate the market growth.
The countries like Spain and U.K. from the European region are expected to show growth during the forecast period due to increasing investments in the region's skincare research and development activities.
The Asia pacific is also expected to show growth in countries like Japan due to the lack of proper healthcare systems and clinical services.
Due to the influence of the western lifestyle, the Latin American region is expected to increase during the forecast period.
However, the middle east and Africa region are expected to show sluggish growth owing to the lack of awareness.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE ATOPIC DERMATITIS MARKET ARE PROFILED IN THIS REPORT:
• Astellas Pharma Inc.
• Sanofi S.A.
• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
• Novartis International AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• Meda Pharmaceuticals
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
