Ramesh Chaurasia briefs about Green Fuel and its impact on the environment

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia proposes, “Replacing fossil fuel with biofuel will showcase signiﬁcant and positive climate-change effects.”

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia is a true visionary of sustainable development goals (SDGs) by the United Nations (UN) and has been working for it for a long time. “I personally wish to engage in activities to spread awareness about the 17 SDG; in the hope to resolve issues globally”, says Mr. Chaurasia. He feels that it is everyone’s responsibility to focus on the poor condition of the environment and involve oneself in activities that can contribute to nature.

Mr. Chaurasia quoted, “I am severely concerned about the pollution caused due to the consumption of fossil fuels as the primary energy source.” He highlights how pollution is causing greenhouse gas effects, increasing the temperature by 2 to 3 degrees every year, melting the snow caps, etc. In the coming future, the situation will worsen if we don’t do anything right now. He further explains ways to overcome this situation and minimize the harmful effects of using green fuel or biofuel.

Though Biofuels are derived from organic matter just like fossil fuels, fossil fuel like oil requires a prolonged processing technique which is the leading cause of pollution. On the other hand, biofuels can be processed efficiently in a few days. Mr. Chaurasia suggests using green fuel as the sole raw matter for biofuel as it causes the least pollution and is the easiest to produce.

Mr. Ramesh Chaurasia proposes, “Replacing fossil fuel with biofuel will showcase signiﬁcant and positive climate-change effects.” Biofuel generates a lower level of greenhouse gases that contributes to global warming. It eventually reduces the emission of greenhouse gases and cuts down harmful gases from the atmosphere. Similarly, it lends a hand to agricultural land by increasing the yield, influencing rain, etc.

Further, Mr. Chaurasia plans to conduct sessions to educate people about the positive impacts of Biofuels on climatic change and on the agricultural lands and soil. He thinks if he can circulate the message among the youth, it will be easier for us to achieve the desired SDG goal to benefit the environment. He also wants to enlighten farmers on how such a procedure can take hold of a more organic foundation, enhancing the soil quality and increasing the nutrition value of food.

Mr. Chaurasia shares a glimpse of his extensive fieldwork and research in this field. As per the research, the production of first-generation biofuels will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by almost 60%. Therefore, Mr. Chaurasia wishes to encourage people to work together as a whole, say no to fossil fuels and replace them with the most efficient green fuels.