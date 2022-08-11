Brain Health Supplements Market : High CAGR In Future With Industry Demand and Focusing Key Players by 2027

Reports And Data

The global Brain Health Supplements market size is expected to be valued at USD 13.38 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.4% through the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Brain Health Supplements market size is expected to be valued at USD 13.38 Billion by 2028 from USD 7.21 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.4% through the forecast period. The growing consciousness about mental health, augmenting need to maintain brain function, and the augmenting need to manage stress and anxiety are predominantly boosting the market growth. Brain health supplements are made from natural substances or extracts from herbs or plants that essentially boost memory function, attention, focus, and alertness in healthy adults. They have also been proven to be highly effective in the management of sleep, depression, and anxiety.

The escalating apprehension for brain health supplements, growing usage of these supplements by young adults, and the increasing presence of brain health supplements on online channels are the significant factors propelling the growth of the industry. Additionally, the augmenting burden of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological disorders among the senior population is further contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing incidences of insomnia, anxiety, depression, and stress stemming from loneliness, isolation, grief, and financial crisis amid the pandemic have also boosted the requirement for brain health supplements. The availability of numerous over-the-counter (OTC) supplements is also contributing to the market growth. However, the absence of stringent regulations for product approvals and lack of awareness about the supplements in underdeveloped and developing countries is projected to act as market restraining factors in the estimated timeframe.

Key Highlights from the Report:

The herbal extracts segment is forecast to register the highest growth in the timeframe owing to a rising awareness about herbal extracts and their advantages in countries such as the U.K. and the U.S. The natural molecules segment is also projected to register significant growth owing to their increasing application in reducing the intensity of several cognitive impairments.

The memory enhancement segment is estimated to account for a considerable share of the industry accredited to the rising concerns about dementia in the elderly and the rapid availability of brain health supplements in the market.

The escalating occurrences of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other disorders coupled with increasing desire to enhance brain function among the adult population are bolstering the expansion of the elderly segment in the projected timeframe.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2020 and is projected to grow at a significant rate owing to the increasing incidences of cognitive impairment, escalating levels of mental and physical stress, and the growing apprehension about the benefits of supplements in the region.

The Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% through the estimated timeframe accredited to the increasing understanding of mental health issues, increasing availability of supplements, and the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector in the region.

In August 2020, Elysium Health in association with the University of Oxford researchers introduced a brain health supplement, the “MATTER” that assists in reducing the development of brain atrophy linked with age-related amnesia.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Brain Health Supplements market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Peak Nootropics, HVMN Inc., Onnit Labs, Inc., AlternaScript, Quincy Bioscience, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., among others.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Brain Health Supplements Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Herbal Extract

Vitamins and Minerals

Natural Molecules

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Memory Enhancement

Depression and Mood

Attention and Focus

Sleep and Recovery

Stress and Anxiety

Anti-aging and Longevity

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

