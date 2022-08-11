Cell Sorting Market Research on Segment By Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Forecast 2027

Reports And Data

The global cell sorting market is projected to reach a market size of USD 805.1 Million by 2027 and register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell sorting market is projected to reach a market size of USD 805.1 Million by 2027 and register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period, according to a recent report by Reports and Data. Cell sorting is a process of taking cells from an organism and separating them according to their type. These cells are labelled and tagged. Cell sorting market revenue is growing due to increase in research and development activities in healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Advancements in diagnostic procedures and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer, are factors also contributing to growth of the global cell sorting market.

High prevalence of cancer is an issue of concern for governments across the globe. Rising prevalence of breast, lung, liver, and colorectal cancers is expected to drive demand for cell sorting in cancer research and in turn boost market growth in the near future. Geriatric population is also increasing rapidly worldwide, which in turn is creating a large cancer patient pool. Rise in government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities, increasing focus on research activities, and growth in funding by public and private entities are projected to drive growth of the cell sorting market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding cell sorters and high cost of cell sorting equipment and instruments are factors expected to hamper growth of the market in the near future.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

Revenue from the reagents & consumables segment is growing due to increasing advancements and developments in sorting technologies and increase in demand for cell-labeling reagents. Increase in cell-based research in academic institutes is another factor propelling growth of the reagents & consumables segment.

The fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the cell sorting market in 2019. Fluorescence-based droplet cell sorting is a highly accurate and precise sorting method, but equipment cost is relatively high and requires skilled professionals for operation.

In stem cell research, cell sorting is commonly used to isolate cells. It is a highly precise, powerful, and sensitive method with high resolution. Growing stem cell research activities are driving revenue growth of the stem cell research sub-segment in the research application segment.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global cell sorting market in 2019. High investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and rise in adoption of advanced cancer research techniques are key factors fueling growth of the cell sorting market in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Cell Sorting market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, Sysmex Partec GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Inc., On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd., Sony Biotechnology Inc., Affymetrix, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Union Biometrica, Inc.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Cell Sorting Market Segmentation:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Cell Sorters

Reagents & Consumables

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Magnetic-activated Cell Sorting

Fluorescence-based Droplet Cell Sorting

MEMS - Microfluidics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Clinical

Research

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

