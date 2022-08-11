Submit Release
Replay launches RPLAY Rewards Earning & Dashboard in Beta, bringing Crypto Watch-to-Earn to Rewarded.tv

Replay today released Replay Rewards Dashboard, enabling Rewarded.tv viewers to earn RPLAY crypto token for watching ad-free movies, TV shows and live events.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Replay, the blockchain video tracking & payments platform powering the web3 content economy, today announced the beta launch of RPLAY crypto earning and the Replay Rewards Dashboard, alongside their new Rewarded.tv Litepaper. Now, Rewarded.tv users can create a Replay Rewards Dashboard account to earn RPLAY in real-time for watching content on Rewarded.tv.

RPLAY beta earning will allow the community to test critical web3 functionality, and enable Replay to introduce industry-first models for real-time video monetization. Users will be able to withdraw their RPLAY crypto earnings once RPLAY achieves DEX/CEX listing.

Instant payments through RPLAY, a Theta TNT-20 crypto token, will remove the friction and costs associated with existing content syndication, powering a secure, trustless content distribution ecosystem. Serving as a token of exchange for watching, sharing, and engaging with online video, RPLAY earning will power a dynamic content economy that rewards and incentivizes viewers while compensating content providers in real-time.

“Introducing Replay Rewards Dashboard in beta is a huge milestone, with the potential to change the way content creators distribute and value their video content,” said Krish Arvapally, CEO of Replay. “Replay community will now be able to earn RPLAY for the value they drive, especially as we introduce new means of rewarding users for their work in helping us bring seamless decentralized video payments to VOD (Video on Demand).”

RPLAY real time crypto earning is now available in beta for all users on web, either on desktop or mobile web. Account linking/crypto earning on mobile apps (iOS and Android) and SmartTV platforms is coming soon.

In its beta launch, early adopters of the RPLAY Rewards dashboard will receive 20 RPLAY per hour of watch time on Rewarded.tv. This rate is subject to change as the RPLAY content ecosystem grows and new reward mechanics are introduced.

For a limited time, Replay is also offering new users 50 RPLAY tokens for linking their Rewarded.tv account to Replay Rewards Dashboard.

To create a Replay Rewards Dashboard account and begin earning crypto for watching free TV shows and movies on Rewarded.tv, visit rewards.imaginereplay.com. To learn more about how Rewarded.TV will adopt RPLAY to power a seamless real-time content economy, read the Rewarded.tv Litepaper.

