REMARKS BY THE MINISTER, HON. OLO FITI AFOA VAAI at the Samoa Airport Authority (SAA) handling over ceremony – (11th August, 2022)

SAMOA, August 11 - Lau Susuga I le taitai o le Sauniga,



Excellency, Dr. Trevor Matheson – New Zealand High Commissioner to Samoa,



Honorable Ministers of Cabinet,

Associate Minister’s,

Ladies & Gentlemen



It is my pleasure to welcome you today, to witness the handover of a new Airport Identification Card System, kindly donated by the Government and People of New Zealand, funded through the Pacific Security Fund.

On behalf of the Government of Samoa, I am delighted to accept this gift and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of New Zealand, for its continuing support, to ensure that regional aviation activities are provided with the highest regard of safety and security.

Today, I am proud, to state that Samoa is the first recipient of the 9 countries earmarked for this new technology airport identity card project that is being delivered by the NZ Civil Aviation Authority at a cost of SAT$50,000.

The value of this new asset to our aviation system is endless, as it reinforces and ensures Samoa’s satisfaction of international security requirements under ICAO Annex 17, that are currently implemented by the Samoa Airport Authority.

With the visit of Prime Minister Ardern last week, to mark the 60th year of ‘Uo Mamae’ or ‘Life Long Friends’, the donation today, is another milestone of New Zealand’s commitment to the strengthening of regional security.

In addition to today’s event, I have been reliably informed, and can announce a multi-million Tala commitment by New Zealand, to further enhance border security through the providing and installation of new age 3-Dimensionsial Computed Tomography (CT) technology x-ray scanning equipment for our airports in the next 12 months.

I can only express our greatest appreciation of the timely arrival of this new equipment, looking ahead of the hosting, by Samoa of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in 2024.

Finally, I wish to note and acknowledge the tireless efforts of Mr. Athol Glover of CAANZ, in completing this and many other projects successfully. Your commitment and dedication is appreciated and we look forward to your continued support for Samoa and the Pacific region.

May we continue to work together in the true spirit of trust and friendship, as Uo Mamae!

Faamanuia le Atua! God Bless!

Soifua ma ia Manuia!