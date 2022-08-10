CA Gov. Newsom names 1st queer female judge to state's supreme court

Governor Gavin Newsom has nominated queer Alameda County Superior Court Judge Kelli Evans to the state's Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will be the first out LGBTQ woman and second out African American to serve on it.
Aug 10, 2022
