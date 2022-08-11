Passenger Car Accessories Market is projected to grow at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2032
Passenger Car Accessories Market Expanding Due to High Demand for Car Models with Advanced Features & Customized Designs: Persistence Market Research
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Passenger Car Accessories Market": Introduction
The global passenger car accessories market enables unlock the potential for the companies which are striving in car accessories market. Continuous up gradation of models along with advanced features in car accessories enables fascinated most of people towards car accessories. The advanced car accessories offers a trendy look to car as well as comfort. The interior accessories such as MP3 players, LED screens, speakers and stereo devices offers entertainment while long journeys. Seat covers are the most popular car accessories. It enriches the car attire, available in different colors and designs.
Passenger Car Accessories Market: Dynamics
Global Car accessories market can be driven by following factors. Regulatory bodies mainly responsible for enforcement of laws. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of U.S., a used or new regulated motor vehicle parts such as tires, rims, brake hoses, seat belt assemblies, motor cycle helmets, gas container, triangular reflective warning devices etc. should be originally manufactured.
These accessories must be replace according to the life span. There is a drastic change in consumer demographics, such as increase in income levels and change in the life style trends enables drive the global passenger car accessories market.
However, Advanced technologies obviously costlier than the conventional accessories, which may be bottleneck for the global passenger car accessories market.
Passenger Car Accessories Market: Segmentation
By Exterior Parts
Doors
Windows
Wheels & Rims
Car Cover
Mirrors
By Interior Parts
Car Seats
Floor components
Seat covers
Seat Belts
Brake Systems
Grab Handles
Horn
Electrical devices
Batteries
Battery Fillers
Dome Lights
Audio/video Accessories
Sensors
Switches
Gauges and Meters
Air Conditioning System (A/C)
Charger
Charge Cord
Passenger Car Accessories Market: Regional Outlook
Global market is segmented into seven key regions: Those are North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Western Europe, Japan, Middle East and Africa.
North America is expected to dominate the global passenger car accessories market due to the high awareness among the people in the countries like US and Canada. European region anticipated account robust market share due to its advanced life style and demographics.
Asia Pacific in terms of market share of passenger car accessories market owing to the rise of automobile industry in the countries like japan, China and India. Global passenger car accessories market is expected to have a significant CAGR as well as annual growth over forecast period.
Passenger Car Accessories Market: Key Players
Some of the key players are
Toyota
Hyundai Motor Group
Honda
FORD Motor, Inc.
Renault
Nissan
General Motors
Volkswagen Group
BMW
AUDI
