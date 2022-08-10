Submit Release
Classes are available for trapper education and wolf trapper education in the Panhandle and elsewhere in the state

Fall and winter will be here before long, and if you’re looking to trap wolves or other furbearers this year, make sure to get signed up for a trapper education and wolf trapper education class if you aren’t already certified. 

Across the state, Idaho Fish and Game has plenty of classes scheduled over the next couple of months. You can find a full list of trapper education and wolf trapper education classes across the state on the Fish and Game website.

Here is what’s coming up in the Panhandle Region. Click on any of the links to get signed up – and don’t wait, the classes fill quickly! The cost is $9.75.

Here are a few important reminders:

  • Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend a wolf trapper education class prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags.
  • Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf trapper education classes.
  • A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions.

Please contact the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414 with any questions.
 

