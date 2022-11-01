ChauFare, a New York Food Delivery Startup, Promises Zero Fee Orders and A Comprehensive Overhaul of The Gig Industry
We predict we will be victorious in the Winner-Take-All race to be leader of the Online Food Delivery/Gig Industry.”BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for the holidays when customers are pinching pennies, New York Food Delivery start-up, ChauFare, will Launch its services on Thursday, December 1st, 2022, in New York and New Jersey.
— ChauFare
ChauFare (pronounced "Sho-Fare"), is the latest Food Delivery Company vying for the Winner-take-All in the Gig Industry. At the helm of its operations is CEO and Founder Andres Roban, who says the name ChauFare is a play on words. He explains, a Chauffeur drives a person from one place to another while ChauFare, with emphasis on the word Fare (referencing food and drinks), has delivery partners called Superheroes, tasked with driving food from a restaurant to the customer.
Combined with his Executive Team of restaurant Proprietors, Managers and Consultants, Andres says ChauFare boasts about 115 cumulative years of solid restaurant experience. ChauFare believes this is what the Gig industry is lacking, a team which understands the restaurant industry inside-out. With Tech Companies entering the food delivery market with little to no experience, it was destined to implode sooner or later, leaving a chaotic scene of disappointed customers, shuttered restaurants and unhappy drivers strewn along the way.
ChauFare promises a comprehensive overhaul of the Gig industry and is confident it will stand out amongst the rest. Andres is a serial entrepreneur with multiple Patents, Trademarks, a skincare company, cover feature of Inventors Digest Magazine and most importantly, he has about 25 years of solid restaurant experience, mainly as a Restaurant Manager/Consultant. Hospitality is in his blood.
Here are some of ChauFare’s benefits, which will put them leaps and bounds ahead of the rest.
1) ChauFare has a Zero Fee Promise, eliminating those insanely high fees for customers, incentivizing them to add more items to their carts or to order more frequently on ChauFare. Customers are only required to pay the cost of the food, the tax, tip, and nothing else ever. That’s a ChauFare promise.
2) Restaurants will never be subjected to an unfair 30% Revenue Share. With ChauFare, restaurants will pay a small monthly marketing fee, and a 10% commission on every order, allowing them to thrive. Restaurants will save thousands of dollars monthly, with ChauFare’s business model.
The first five hundred restaurants to sign up on ChauFare will get a 40% discount on their monthly marketing fee, in perpetuity. With ChauFare’s Zero Fee Promise to customers, restaurants will see a huge uptick in orders, as customers are more likely to order an extra item or two, when they don’t have to pay those $15+ in fees.
3) Drivers are undervalued, but without them, there is no business. That’s why ChauFare’s Delivery Partners, aka Superheroes, will make a guaranteed minimum of $7.50 per delivery and approximately $30/hr. We all grow together.
“How can taking billions of dollars from Investors to "recruit" new customers, then charging those customers insanely high order fees so you "recruit" more new customers, yield healthy returns?", Andres questioned. “It’s just not possible,” he said. He calls them Master Marketers, who lavish customers with coupons as bait, trapping them in a whirlpool of unfair and unethical order fees. Allegedly, that's how Ponzi Schemes and Pyramid Schemes operate, and the unsuspecting participants suffer great financial losses. All customers are asking for is a reasonably priced and conveniently delivered meal, and these companies have failed to deliver, no pun intended.
Now it's time for the numbers. Let's simulate a $50 delivery going approximately two miles, comparing ChauFare’s 10% Commission with UberEats’, DoorDash’ and GrubHub’s 25% Revenue Share. Brace yourselves.
UberEats alleged fees:
Order Subtotal - $50
Order Taxes - $4.44
Delivery Fees - $3.99
Other Fees - $7.87
20% Tip - $13.26
Total - $79.56
- Customers save $15.12 with ChauFare
- UberEats’ alleged Income on $50 = $24.36
- Restaurant Payout - $37.50
- Note: UberEats allegedly calculates the tips on the subtotal with fees combined, and on a couponed pre-discounted subtotal, instead of on the subtotal alone. Just disingenuous.
DoorDash alleged fees:
Order Subtotal - $50
Order Taxes - $4.44
Delivery Fees - $2.49
Other Fees - $8.50
20% Tip - $10.50
Total - $75.93
- Customers save $11.49 with ChauFare
- DoorDash’ alleged Income on $50 = $23.49
- Restaurant Payout - $37.50
- Note: DoorDash too, allegedly calculates the tips on the subtotal with fees combined, and on a couponed pre-discounted subtotal, instead of on the subtotal alone. Very unfair.
GrubHub alleged fees:
Order Subtotal - $50
Order Taxes - $5.19
Delivery Fees - $3.49
Other Fees - $5.00
20% Tip - $10.00
Total - $73.68
- Customers save $9.24 with ChauFare
- GrubHub’s alleged Income on $50 = Approx. $20.99
- Restaurant Payout - $37.50
- Of major significance, GrubHub allegedly charges the customer up to 11% tax, which far exceeds the legal amount of 8.875% in NYS. Shocking.
ChauFare:
Order Subtotal - $50
Order Taxes - $4.44
Tip - $10.00
Total - $64.44
- ChauFare’s Income on $50 = $5
- Restaurant’s Payout - $45
As seen above, ChauFare customers save a whopping $15.12, $11.49, and $9.24 respectively on that $50 order.
When we asked if these companies are overcharging their customers' tax, then removing the excess amount before paying the 8.875% of taxes to the government, Andres smiled and said, "that's a question for those companies. Just know you're about to open a Pandora’s Box". Clearly, he together with his Executive Team and Legal Team have done their homework.
When asked about the safety of ChauFare’s platform regarding customers' personal and banking information, we were reassured that in terms of safety, ChauFare is not cutting any corners. They are hosted by AWS and use Stripe (Certified PCI Service Provider Level 1) as their payment gateway, so customers can order with a peace of mind.
Restaurants and Drivers can start signing up now to avoid any delays, due to overwhelming sign-ups. ChauFare looks forward to partnering with you.
Andres Roban
Chaufare, LLC
+1 929-979-7117
press@chaufare.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
ChauFare Uses Animated Videos, To Show Why They Are Different From Every Other Online Food Delivery Company.