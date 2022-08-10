Looking to try your hand at swan hunting this year? Good news, there’s still time to apply for a tag!

If you missed out on the first controlled hunt application period for swan tags, don’t worry. Of the 50 available swan tags (all of which are in the Panhandle), there are 37 tags remaining for the second controlled hunt drawing!

Applications are due by Aug. 15 and can be submitted online, at any license vendor or Idaho Fish and Game Regional Office or over the phone (1-800-554-8685). There is an additional fee for online and phone applications. Only two hunters may be submitted in a group application for swan tags, similar to turkey controlled hunt applications.

Similar to big game controlled hunts, no more than 10 percent of the controlled hunt tags can be purchased by nonresidents.

Idaho’s swan season is limited to hunting in Benewah, Bonner, Boundary and Kootenai counties. The season runs Oct. 1 through Dec. 1. This is the third year for swan hunting in North Idaho.

For more information visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/swan or contact the Panhandle Regional office.

You can also follow the Panhandle Region Facebook page to get regular news and updates.

