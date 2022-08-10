Beginning of a working trip to the city of Istaravshan and commissioning of a diversified industrial enterprise "Sharafi ruz" LLC

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip to the cities and districts of the Sughd Province arrived in Istaravshan.

In Istaravshan, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, first commissioned a diversified industrial enterprise of the "Sharafi ruz" (Glory of the Day) Limited Liability Company and got familiar with the production of domestic import-substituting products.

This modern industrial enterprise, within the framework of the plan of creative measures in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the name of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - the accelerated industrialization of the country and the Years of Industrial Development (2022-2026), is equipped with modern equipment and machinery, built by domestic entrepreneurs Islam Azimov and Alisher Saburov at the expense of more than 6 million somoni.

The total area of industrial enterprise is 7135 square meters, its production buildings are built on an area of 1850 square meters.

The main activity of the new industrial enterprise is aimed at the production of import-substituting construction products, and 100 local residents, including housewives, are provided with jobs and high wages. It was reported that in the future the number of workers at this industrial enterprise will be increased to 200 people.

The new diversified enterprise "Sharafi ruz" in Istaravshan consists of workshops for the production of plastic roofing, stainless pipes, oil paint, paint boxes, plastic boxes, construction foam, sealant, warehouses for raw materials and finished products. The production of plastic roofing at this new industrial enterprise has been established for the first time on a national scale and is offered to customers in accordance with international standards.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while visiting the workshops of the enterprise and talking with the staff, highly appreciated the efforts of domestic entrepreneurs and stressed that the creation and operation of such enterprises lay the foundation for providing the domestic market with high-quality, competitive, import-substituting products, in the future the export potential of Tajikistan can be increased further more.