Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,661 in the last 365 days.

Beginning of a working trip to the city of Istaravshan and commissioning of a diversified industrial enterprise "Sharafi ruz" LLC

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in continuation of his working trip to the cities and districts of the Sughd Province arrived in Istaravshan.

In Istaravshan, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, first commissioned a diversified industrial enterprise of the "Sharafi ruz" (Glory of the Day) Limited Liability Company and got familiar with the production of domestic import-substituting products.

This modern industrial enterprise, within the framework of the plan of creative measures in honor of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the name of the implementation of the fourth strategic goal - the accelerated industrialization of the country and the Years of Industrial Development (2022-2026), is equipped with modern equipment and machinery, built by domestic entrepreneurs Islam Azimov and Alisher Saburov at the expense of more than 6 million somoni.

The total area of industrial enterprise is 7135 square meters, its production buildings are built on an area of 1850 square meters.

The main activity of the new industrial enterprise is aimed at the production of import-substituting construction products, and 100 local residents, including housewives, are provided with jobs and high wages. It was reported that in the future the number of workers at this industrial enterprise will be increased to 200 people.

The new diversified enterprise "Sharafi ruz" in Istaravshan consists of workshops for the production of plastic roofing, stainless pipes, oil paint, paint boxes, plastic boxes, construction foam, sealant, warehouses for raw materials and finished products. The production of plastic roofing at this new industrial enterprise has been established for the first time on a national scale and is offered to customers in accordance with international standards.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while visiting the workshops of the enterprise and talking with the staff, highly appreciated the efforts of domestic entrepreneurs and stressed that the creation and operation of such enterprises lay the foundation for providing the domestic market with high-quality, competitive, import-substituting products, in the future the export potential of Tajikistan can be increased further more.

You just read:

Beginning of a working trip to the city of Istaravshan and commissioning of a diversified industrial enterprise "Sharafi ruz" LLC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.