Opening of a division of the Department of the State Committee for National Security in the city of Istaravshan of Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a new building of the division of the Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan in Istaravshan, Sughd Province.

It was noted that the new building of the State Committee for National Security in Istaravshan was built as part of the plan of creative activities in honor of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of State Independence.

Construction work at the site began in 2021, completed on schedule with high quality and modern design, 40 local residents were involved in the construction work.

The constructed building of the division of SCNS Department in Istaravshan consists of 3 floors.

To provide employees with housing on the 3rd floor of the building, there are 4 apartments with all living conditions, which indicates the direct interest of the top leadership of the state and the Government of the country in improving the conditions for the maintenance of employees of law enforcement agencies.

Also in the new modern building there is a conference room for 90 people, a library, a dining room, a shower room and a gym designed for employees.

