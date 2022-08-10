Commissioning of the textile and clothing enterprise "Nuri Istaravshan" LLC and visiting the exhibition of products of industrial enterprises

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, during a working trip to Istaravshan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the textile and clothing enterprise of the "Nuri Istaravshan" (Light of Istaravshan) Limited Liability Company.

A new textile and clothing enterprise, the main activity of which is focused on the production of socks, school uniforms and custom-made clothes, was created by the founder and head of "Nuri Istaravshan" LLC Isroil Yakubov in the light of the constant support of the top political leadership of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The production buildings of the "Nuri Istaravshan" LLC, equipped with modern knitting and sewing equipment and machinery, were built on an area of more than 96 thousand square meters at a cost of more than 3 million somoni.

In the textile workshop of the enterprise, 60 knitting machines and equipment from developed countries of the world are installed, 40 women and girls are provided with permanent jobs and good wages.

The production capacity of this workshop is 800,000 pairs of socks per year. According to responsible persons, in the future, with the expansion of activities, this figure will grow.