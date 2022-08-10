Submit Release
Commissioning of a regional department for combating organized crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a new building of the regional department for combating organized crime of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan in Istaravshan.

The facility consists of 3 floors, a basement and 9 offices, built with a beautiful design on a total area of more than 900 square meters.

On the ground floor of the building there is a reception for citizens, a duty station, 3 work rooms, a library with 5 seats offering 500 items of various literature, including books on production activities, 5 rooms for management and employees, and a meeting room for 30 people is located on the second floor building.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the working conditions in the constructed building, highly appreciated the work done and called on the police officers to conscientiously serve the Motherland, contribute to reducing and preventing crime, ensuring the rule of law and protecting public order.

