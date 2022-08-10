Сommissioning of the administrative building of the Executive Committee of the PDPT in Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, by lifting the covers from the symbolic plaque on Ismoili Somoni Avenue in the city of Istaravshan, commissioned the administrative building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan.

The new building consists of a basement and three floors, it has 8 offices, two meeting rooms for 100 seats, a library and other necessary amenities.

The facility on an area of 312 square meters with a modern design was built by the Central Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan, party members and local entrepreneurs.

Equipping the offices with the necessary supplies enables 11 employees of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Istaravshan to carry out their activities using the necessary conditions, with strong convictions and a high sense of patriotism.

To date, the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Istaravshan has 13,802 members, 53% of whom are young people.

During the commissioning and familiarization with the conditions created in the new building of the Executive Committee of the People's Democratic Party of Tajikistan in Istaravshan, the President of the country, Chairman of the PDPT, Emomali Rahmon, thanked its members and entrepreneurs who took part in the construction of a beautiful modern building and called on workers to conscientious service and fulfillment of their civic duty with great responsibility.