Commissioning of the Republican College of Folk Crafts in Istaravshan

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - On August 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of his working trip to the Sughd Province, commissioned a new building of the State Educational Institution "Republican College of Folk Crafts of the city of Istaravshan".

It should be noted that the new modern building of the Republican College of Folk Crafts was built with the support of the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, on an area of 1.40 hectares at a cost of 7 million 755 thousand somoni.

In 2022, 1 million 800 thousand somoni was allocated from the state budget for the continuation of construction work, and 844 thousand somoni was allocated by the Executive body of state power of Istaravshan, 650 thousand somoni was allocated by local entrepreneurs for landscaping the surroundings of the building and asphalting roads near the institution.

The contract work was carried out by the employees of the Joint Stock Company "MPMK-Uroteppa" at a high quality level and in compliance with the requirements of the day.

The building of the State Educational Institution "Republican College of Folk Crafts of the city of Istaravshan" consists of 3 floors. This educational institution trains experienced specialists in 13 specialties and areas of folk crafts, including the ancient craft of flower embroidery, gold embroidery, chain stitch embroidery, adras, satin and carpet weaving.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, was informed that students at the college were taught the subtleties of folk crafts, such as making national clothes, woodcarving, making souvenirs, embroidery patterns, graphics and calligraphy, modeling, jewelry and blacksmithing, taught by 43 master teachers, artists and an artisan.

The teaching staff of the college consists of a professor, an associate professor, 3 candidates of sciences, 5 graduate students and 2 undergraduates.

More than 270 students from the cities and districts of the Sughd and Khatlon regions and other regions of Tajikistan are enrolled in the Republican College of Folk Crafts of Istaravshan.

Students, along with the development of folk crafts, also have the opportunity to study cultural studies, the history of Tajikistan, chemistry, mathematics, the basics of entrepreneurship, information technology, the basis of pedagogy and psychology, Russian and English, and professional ethics.

In the course of getting familiar with the conditions created in the educational institution, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, gave instructions to teachers on the effective use of the capabilities of this institution in order to educate students at a high level.

In this educational institution, teachers also teach students the intricacies of specialized disciplines - painting, field painting, composition, plastic anatomy, design, calligraphy, professional theory, materials science.

The educational institution has an electronic library with more than 550,000 copies of electronic books.

It is worth noting that since the beginning of its formation, the college has taken part in city creative exhibitions more than 70 times, 33 times in regional and 29 times in republican competitions and festivals, has been awarded awards and honorary titles.

During the conversation, teachers and masters of the Republican College of Folk Crafts of Istaravshan, in response to the care of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, promised to implement the approved plans and activities in the direction of education, preparing young people for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 16th fateful session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan and quality education of folk crafts.

It is worth noting that the creation of the Republican College of Folk Crafts in Istaravshan is evidence of the recognition, support and protection of folk crafts by the highest political leadership of the country and a new unique phenomenon of the period of independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.