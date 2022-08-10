City of Boston Traffic Advisory for August 13 and 14, 2022
The India Day Parade will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The August Moon Festival and the Dominican Parade will take place on Sunday, August 14, 2022.
These events will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.
India Day Celebration, Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
This event will have rolling road closures and will follow this route:
- Lewis Wharf, right onto Atlantic Avenue, straight onto Mercantile Street, left onto Fitzgerald Surface Road, left onto High Street, left onto Atlantic Avenue heading to Christopher Columbus Park.
August Moon Festival, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday signs on the following streets:
- Beach Street, Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Harrison Avenue
- Harrison Avenue, Both sides, from Essex Street to Kneeland Street
- Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street
- Tyler Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street
Dominican Parade, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday signs on the following streets:
- Perkins Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street
- Centre Street, Both sides, from South Huntington Avenue to Columbus Avenue
- Columbus Avenue, Both sides, from Centre Street to Walnut Avenue
- Walnut Avenue, Both sides, from Seaver Street to School Street
- Seaver Street, Both sides, from Walnut Avenue to Harold Street