City of Boston Traffic Advisory for August 13 and 14, 2022

The India Day Parade will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022. The August Moon Festival and the Dominican Parade will take place on Sunday, August 14, 2022.

These events will bring some parking restrictions and street closures. People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the Bluebikes website and information on the MBTA may be found on the MBTA website. For a faster return trip, the MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket. Walking is also a great way to move around.

India Day Celebration, Saturday, Aug 13, 2022

This event will have rolling road closures and will follow this route:

Lewis Wharf, right onto Atlantic Avenue, straight onto Mercantile Street, left onto Fitzgerald Surface Road, left onto High Street, left onto Atlantic Avenue heading to Christopher Columbus Park.

August Moon Festival, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022

Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday signs on the following streets:

Beach Street, Both sides, from J. F. Fitzgerald Expressway Surface Road to Harrison Avenue

Harrison Avenue, Both sides, from Essex Street to Kneeland Street

Hudson Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

Tyler Street, Both sides, from Kneeland Street to Beach Street

Dominican Parade, Sunday, Aug 14, 2022

Tow Zone No Stopping Boston Police Special Event Sunday signs on the following streets: