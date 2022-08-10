Visiting the exhibition of achievements of Istaravshan residents

TAJIKISTAN, August 10 - After the commissioning of the building of the Republican College of Folk Crafts in the city of Istaravshan, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the courtyard of the same institution, visited an exhibition of achievements of the inhabitants of Istaravshan, including a corner of handmade products and a corner of agricultural products.

The exhibition of folk crafts presents more than 50 types of handicrafts.

Here are presented: knives, copper, pottery and jewelry, art ceramics, carving, wooden souvenirs, musical instruments, leather goods, kundal, paintings, skullcaps, suzani, handmade carpets, atlas, adras, blacksmith products of various types and parameters.

At the exhibition of agricultural products, 60 types of agricultural products of dehkan farms of Istaravshan were exhibited, including fruits, vegetables, herbs and various types of dried fruits.

It should be noted that the agricultural exhibition mainly presents the types of products that are grown only on the territory of Istaravshan and its environs.