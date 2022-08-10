City of Boston Seeking Submissions for 2022 Fay Chandler Emerging Artist Exhibition and Awards

We're looking for emerging artists to submit their original work for the chance to have it displayed in City Hall as part of our annual Fay Chandler Emerging Artist Exhibition and Awards. Artists that live, work, or create in the Greater Boston area are encouraged to submit their work for consideration.

Photo of artwork in 2018 Emerging Artist Exhibition

Hosted by the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture, the Fay Chandler Emerging Artist Exhibition will feature fresh, original and contemporary works of art created by local artists. The art will be displayed at Boston City Hall in the Scollay Square Gallery from September 15 – October 28, 2022.

Fay Chandler was a Boston philanthropist and advocate for the arts. As an artist who started her career later in life, she serves as the inspiration for this exhibition and to artists of all ages.

There are three prize categories as part of this exhibition:

Best in Show: $2,500.00

Over 50 award: $1500.00

Started making art in the last three years: $1000.00

The awards ceremony and reception will take place on September 22, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. in the Scollay Square Gallery on the third floor of Boston City Hall. To be eligible, artists must live, work, or create in Greater Boston and must be at least 18 years old. All submitted artwork must have been made in the last three years.

The deadline to submit artwork is Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Submit artwork to the exhibition