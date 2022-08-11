DOH News Release: Novavax COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawai‘i

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health announces scheduling opportunities for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Novavax.

Novavax is a two-dose primary series vaccine for individuals 18 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends administering the second dose three to eight weeks after the first.

Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine. It includes harmless proteins of the COVID-19 virus that trigger an immune response.

Protein subunit vaccines, which include vaccines for hepatitis B, whooping cough, shingles, and other diseases, have been used in the United States for more than 30 years.

“Novavax gives us another way to protect ourselves from COVID-19. Its arrival is great news for people who are allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna or those who, for whatever reason, have been reluctant to be vaccinated,” said State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

5 Minute Pharmacy on O‘ahu and Safeway Pharmacy in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii Island offer Novavax vaccinations. Scheduling information for 5 Minute Pharmacy and the Kailua-Kona Safeway is available on the vaccination map at hawaiicovid19.com.

Kaiser Permanente is also offering Novavax in all counties to members and non-members starting Aug. 15, 2022 by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 808-432-2000.

