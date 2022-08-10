Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,072 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,650 in the last 365 days.

Gov. McKee, DEM Announce Issuance of Immediate Compliance Order at Johnson's Pond Against Soscia Holdings LLC

RHODE ISLAND, August 10 - PROVIDENCE, R.I.– The McKee Administration's Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it has issued an immediate compliance order at Johnson's Pond against the owner of the dam, Soscia Holdings LLC.

The immediate compliance order was delivered by certified mail to Socia Holdings agent and attorney, and cites Soscia Holdings with a violation of the recently-enacted RIGL Section 46-19.1-1, requiring that the dam be operated "in a manner that is consistent with historic use as determined by the Director," and of Rhode Island's Water Quality Regulations, 250-RICR-150-05-1, Part 1.10(B)(1)(b), requiring that "all waters be free . . . from anthropogenic activities . . . that adversely affect the physical, chemical, or biological integrity of the habitat."

The Immediate Compliance Order directs Soscia Holdings LLC to "reduce the water release from the Flat River Reservoir Dam to 40cfs as measured at the USGS Gauge or such other rate sufficient to restore the Flat River Reservoir to the spillway level, but not less than 14cfs."

DEM will be working with the R.I. Office of the Attorney General enforce the compliance order, which is effective for 45 days, and may be renewed for an additional period of 45 days.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.

You just read:

Gov. McKee, DEM Announce Issuance of Immediate Compliance Order at Johnson's Pond Against Soscia Holdings LLC

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.