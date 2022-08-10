Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the 900 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:24 pm, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located two juvenile male victims suffering from a gunshot wound. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.