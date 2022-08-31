Audiobook Release! 90 Percent Half-True: A Collection of Stories By Keith Patterson, Part 1. Hyperbole as American Truth
You'll laugh-out-loud shedding tears. This collection spans Coming-of-Age and Young Adult Adventures, and rolls right on up to the Shores of Lake Maturity.
The Y Chromosome must be, by rights, in sole possession of SOME pillar of earthly grace. And that pillar, built by Y in the spirit of "why not?" would be the Electric Fence Story.”BERRYVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is Part 1 of the 2 Part Collection of Audiobooks that will comprise the Completed Collection of 90 Percent Half-True Audiobooks.. Part 1 includes 9 Stories. All 9 of these Stories are narrated by The Author, Keith Patterson. The 9 Stories included are, in order:
— Keith Patterson
1. Booboo Gets His
2. Smarter'n Everybody
3. Pecking Order
4. Prospering
5. Backhand Seat
6.. Thirsty
7. Karma in the Can
8. Crystal's
9. Silence
Hear it straight from the horse's mouth. This is Keith Patterson, the author of these tales, delivering his highly original prose as only he could. The printed Book and the Ebook are great, but even if you already know these stories, hearing Keith deliver the goods is a special treat! Keith is a professional artist and an all-around creative force whose endeavors have produced a rich tableau of adventurous experiences. From childhood realizations and adolescent madcaps to career missteps and creative catharsis, these self-effacing stories will have you laughing out loud and maybe shedding a mirthful tear. Enjoy!
