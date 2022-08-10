Centricity Music, Centricity Publishing Receive Eight 53rd Annual GMA Dove Award Nominations
Lauren Daigle, Paul Duncan Each Gather Two; NEEDTOBREATHE, Katy Nichole, Chris Renzema Receive Nod
“We are so proud of all of our nominated artists and songwriters, and the impact that their songs are having around the world. And we’re very grateful that they’re being recognized in this way.”FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing artists and songwriters are honored with eight 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards Nominations, which were announced today via a livestream event by the Gospel Music Association.
— Chad Segura, Vice President, Centricity Publishing
Lauren Daigle leads the Centricity Music roster with two nominations, including nods for Song of the Year and Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year, while NEEDTOBREATHE and Chris Renzema each gather a nomination for Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year. Newcomer Katy Nichole garners her first nomination for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year for “In Jesus Name (God of Possible),” which holds the record for the longest held No. 1 debut single for a female on both Billboard’s Christian Airplay (14 weeks) and Hot Christian Songs (19 weeks so far) charts.
Centricity Publishing songwriters gather several more nominations. Paul Duncan lands Song of the Year and Songwriter of the Year – Non Artist nominations while Matt Armstrong has songs featured on Jordan Smith’s Inspirational Album of the Year-nominated Be Still & Know. Centricity Publishing songs by Seth Mosley gather an Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year nod along with three producer nominations for albums containing songs he penned. Justin Amundrud receives a producer-nod for Worship Album of the Year for Bethel Music’s Homecoming (Live) that also features three of Amundrud’s Centricity songs.
“We are so proud of all of our nominated artists and songwriters, and the impact that their songs are having around the world,” says Chad Segura, Vice President, Centricity Publishing. “And we’re very grateful that they’re being recognized in this way.”
The 53rd Annual GMA Dove Awards are happening live and in person in Nashville, TN, Oct. 18 and will broadcast exclusively on TBN and the TBN app Oct. 21 at 8:00 pm ET and again at 10:00 pm ET with an encore presentation Oct. 28 at 8:00 and 10:00 pm ET.
For further information, visit www.doveawards.com, and see below for Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing nominations:
Song of the Year:
“Hold On To Me,” (Writers) Lauren Daigle, Paul Duncan, Paul Mabury
Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year:
“Believe For It,” CeCe Winans, ft. Lauren Daigle, (Writers: Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans, Mitch Wong)
Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year:
Into The Mystery, NEEDTOBREATHE, (Producers: NEEDTOBREATHE, Konrad Snyder)
Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year:
“In Jesus Name (God Of Possible),” Katy Nichole, (Writers: Ethan Hulse, Katy Nichole, Jeff Pardo, David Spencer)
Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year:
Get Out of the Way of Your Own Heart (Deluxe Edition), Chris Renzema, (Producers: Hank Bentley, Chris Renzema)
Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year:
“You're Gonna Be Ok, ” Bethel Music, ft. Jenn Johnson, (Writers: Jenn Johnson, Seth Mosley, Jeremy Riddle)
Songwriter of the Year - Non Artist:
Paul Duncan
About Centricity Music:
The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Coby James, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization, and they like it that way. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/.
About Centricity Publishing:
Centricity Publishing is an independent publishing company based in Franklin, Tennessee, and sister company to Centricity Music. With a talented roster of both artist and staff writers including Lauren Daigle, Jordan Feliz, Paul Duncan, etc., Centricity’s writers have had numerous No. 1 radio singles, significant sync placements; and have received GRAMMYs, Billboard Music Awards, Dove Awards, etc. For more information, visit https://centricitypublishing.com/.
ATTN Media: For more Centricity Music and Centricity Publishing press materials, go to: https://centricitypress.com/.
