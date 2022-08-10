Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 08.11.22

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda Review of Red-Lines of Documents Discuss Outreach and Partnership Opportunities Question and Answer Session Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone:

WebEx>>

Event number: 2305 693 7816

Password: public (782542 from phones)

By phone:

1-202-860-2110

Access code: 230 569 37816

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].