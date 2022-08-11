An Inventor Has Developed New Generation of Carbon Dioxide Capturing Technology
“THE CARBON DIOXIDE CAPTURING AND ELECTRICAL ENERGY GENERATING SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY"
The new technology serves as Carbon capture and power plant at zero carbon emissions" .....kill two birds with one stone..."
Solomon Alema Asfhsa is an independent inventor passionate about scientific principles, new ideas, and novel technologies. With five unique patents under his name, now, Solomon Alema Asfhsa has a bigger fish to fry, and to restore the environmental problems humans caused throughout the planet. Intending to kill two birds with one stone, Solomon Alema Asfhsa invested years in documenting, researching, prototyping, and troubleshooting a state-of-the-art technology “Carbon Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System. The inventor sacrificed a lot to develop this novel technology. However, a strong resolute and unbreakable vision empowered Solomon Alema Asfhsa to work incessantly to accomplish everything he envisioned. The owner and inventor of the sophisticated technology envision creating a win-win situation for all with the best thing since sliced bread.
RATIONALE BEHIND THE INVENTION:-
Unfortunately, carbon emission is a major pollutant of the environment. Annually, billions of metric tons of greenhouse gases (GHGs) are released into the atmosphere causing significant damage to Mother Nature. Periodically, the natural increase in CO2 concentrations has warmed the planet causing Arctic icebergs to meltdown resulting in rising sea levels, elevating storm surges, increasing coastal erosion, irregular rainfall, desertification, and more – all in all, exposing the human population to serious health impediments. The situation got out of hand further as industrialization boomed globally – the huge amounts of CO2 emissions from vehicles and factories have worsened the world’s climate from time to time.
With an all-out effort to save the planet, Solomon Alema Asfhsa took the helm to bite the bullet for once and all.
What Problems Solved by the Ground-Breaking Invention?
The technology captures atmospheric CO2 remnants and flue gases, simultaneously generating electric power from the systems. The technological philosophy of the proposed technology is to “capture harmful CO2 emissions from the atmosphere, and converting and generate electric power from the system”. Furthermore, within the large-scale design of the system, plentiful electric power is generated. Additionally, the generated electrical energy can be used to power factories, homes, and businesses.
The proposed technology solves the following problems:-
1. The huge amounts of CO2 emissions create air pollution, climate change, and global warming. The technology is designed to capture CO2 at higher efficiency.
2. Nowadays, CO2 capturing technologies consume a lot of electrical energy. The high electric power consumption in CO2 capturing technologies is the most challenging part for most technologies designed to undermine the harmful impacts on the planet. To address this problem, the proposed technology creates and offers a mechanism to generate electric power from the system which, in turn, extracts toxic remnants from the atmosphere and flue gases. To capture CO2, the system utilizes electric power from an internally-generated electric power. Imagine the high electric-power consumption from the grid and the cost to capture CO2 per kilogram – the new technology solves those problems.
3. Exhaust waste heat is released from the system which is later converted to generate additional electric power in the system.
4. This technology comes with new ideas and new solutions. The technology is helpful for the benefit of mankind and Mother Earth. Moreover, to create different choices for industrial sectors, this technology includes four different alternative versions and inventions, and each innovative design has different invention prototypes, and costs. In addition, to manufacturing the technology, it uses easily available materials and cheap materials. This plays a great role to reduce the total cost of the technology. Therefore, due to the above facts, the technology is expected economically viable and affordable.
5. The CO2 is absorbed and converted into carbonate and bicarbonate by-products. One version and invention of the technology is further reinvented to convert and process sodium/potasium carbonate into cleaning agents and soap products, etc.
On average, a typical tree can absorb around 21 kilograms of CO2 per year, however, this figure is only achieved when the tree is fully grown - saplings will absorb significantly less than this. A medium-sized CO2 Capturing Technology is designed to capture 65 kilotons of CO2 annually, or the equivalent of the emissions of 13,334 cars annually. Hence, the one medium-sized of "Carbon dioxide capturing and electric power generating system" technology is equivalent capable capturing of Co2 gases with the 2, 857,143 trees.
Currently, the invention is registered and protected by the Canadian intellectual property patent office, the United States patent office, and other countries.
Furthermore, Solomon Alema Asfha tested the parts and subparts of the technology effectively. Currently, he and his team, are planned to build the large-scale "Carbon dioxide capturing and Electrical Energy generating" technology. The technology will be implemented and commercialized for the benefit of mankind, with the collaborations of different stakeholders and partners, as well as potential investors.
Obstacles Encountered In Realizing the Vision:-
“Carbon Dioxide Capturing & Electrical Energy Generating System” is expected to contributing something to the environment and zero carbon vision of the world. Unfortunately, a few people and a couple of companies are trying to abuse the humble beginnings of a carbon-free world, the invention’s works and Solomon Alema Asfha's inventions. We believe this is an utterly inhuman and unpleasant activity. This is a technology that we all need to help and support. Therefore, we call to all dedicated individuals and organizations to support them in order to implement this important technology in a short time.
Summery:-
For decades, mankind have been releasing Earth-warming GHGs into the atmosphere. However, the question still stands, "Can emerging technologies fix the damage?" The answer is YES!!!
The new “Co2 capturing and electrical energy generating” technology comes with new ideas and solutions to unlock the carbon emission problems. The newly-proposed technology effectively collects CO2 from industrial processes, extracting harmful emissions directly from the air, and generation electrical energy at zero carbon emission and offers promising opportunities to combat climate change.
