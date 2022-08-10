Pritzker Administration Awards Over $1.6 Million in Rebuild Illinois Capital Funding to the Village of Hanover Park to Address Stormwater Runoff

ILLINOIS, August 10 - SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director John J. Kim announced the Village of Hanover Park will receive $1,662,640 in Green Infrastructure Grant Opportunities (GIGO) funding to implement the Springinsguth West Branch DuPage River Stream Corridor Improvements project. The project will help address the frequent flooding near Cornell Lane in Schaumburg and near Northway Drive in Hanover Park.





The Village of Hanover Park, in partnership with the Village of Schaumburg, the Schaumburg Park District, and the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District will install multiple best management practices to reduce flooding and restore stream function along a one mile stretch of the West Branch DuPage River. This project includes stream meandering, bank and stream channel stabilization, establishment of eight acres of permanent vegetative cover, creation of additional floodplain terrace/storage, a sediment forebay with a new outlet structure, and daylight pipe.





"Thanks to our Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan and the GIGO Program, the Village of Hanover Park will receive the funding they need to safeguard their rivers and protect their neighborhoods," said Governor JB Pritzker. "This is what Rebuild Illinois is all about: investing in our communities to create a safer, more sustainable, and modernized Illinois."





"This project will help stabilize the stream banks and channel while increasing the available storage area to retain stormwater runoff," said Director Kim. "Keeping the rain close to where it falls instead of letting it rush downstream will help protect the West Branch of the DuPage River along with the communities adjacent to the river."





The Village applied for a GIGO grant from Illinois EPA. The total project budget is $2,771,066, with Illinois EPA providing 60 percent, or $1,662,640 in grant funds and the Village, and its partners, providing 40 percent, or $1,108,426 in match.





The GIGO Program is a competitive financial assistance grant program established to help protect Illinois' water resources. The GIGO Program is funded through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The funds are used to implement green infrastructure best management practices to control stormwater runoff, which causes flooding and carries pollutants into waterways such as rivers, streams, lakes, wetlands, and even groundwater.



