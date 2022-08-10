Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,626 in the last 365 days.

IDPH Offering a Back-to-School Shipment of 1 Million Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Illinois K-12 Public Schools

CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today it is providing a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The tests will be provided free of charge.


The tests are being offered upon request and are intended to supplement testing at school districts for the duration of the upcoming school year. Only one request is permitted per district. The tests will be delivered to a single hub location in the district. Districts will then be responsible for distributing the tests to their local schools. The number of tests distributed will be based on the size of the district.


The OTC tests are intended to be distributed or to be administered in the following ways:


1) Providing tests to students with COVID-19 symptoms for at-home use, including the testing of family members or close contacts.

2) Testing of those who may have been exposed while in school.

3) Testing in alignment with the Illinois Test to Stay (T2S) program.

The tests are not intended to be used for regular screening purposes. IDPH continues to provide free weekly screening testing through SHIELD-IL and the Midwest Coordinating Center.

You just read:

IDPH Offering a Back-to-School Shipment of 1 Million Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Illinois K-12 Public Schools

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.