Swope, Rodante P.A. Welcomes Senator Arthenia Joyner and Attorney Sean Shaw
TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is pleased to announce the addition of Senator Arthenia Joyner and Attorney Sean Shaw to the firm. Their ever-growing list of accolades combined with their passion for justice will strengthen the emotional commitment of Swope, Rodante P.A. to help enhance the lives of clients, many of whom have been devastated by the events we are trying to vindicate.
The dynamic Senator Arthenia L. Joyner has lived a life that reads like a history of the fight for equal justice. She not only experienced history; she shaped it. Senator Joyner now advocates for Florida residents who have been victimized by big businesses to receive justice. She is renowned for her advocacy on behalf of women's and human rights concerns as well as her unwavering commitment to justice, the truth, and equality.
President Clinton selected her to some of the most prestigious positions, including the U.S. Delegation to the Fourth World Conference on Women. Senator Joyner has been an attorney for fifty (50) years, which is longer than any Black woman in Florida's history. Senator Joyner was raised during the segregation era and a has a strong commitment to equity for the Black community.
Sean Shaw is an award-winning and dedicated trial attorney taking on insurance companies. Floridians benefit from Attorney Shaw's fearless representation both inside and outside of the courtroom. He was chosen by Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink to serve as Florida's Insurance Consumer Advocate in 2008. In that role, he oversaw fifteen devoted state workers who were committed to safeguarding Florida families and companies in insurance-related situations.
Attorney Shaw is a strong supporter of consumers for over ten years as a prior legislator and an attorney, most notably by running for Florida Attorney General in 2018. He was first Black candidate for attorney general in Florida's history and was the Democratic Party's choice for the position. Sean is also a public advocate for policyholders and the creator of the People over Profits, a statewide consumer advocacy organization.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment into improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
