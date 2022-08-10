Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,625 in the last 365 days.

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Mayor Susan Whelchel

TO:                  Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development

                        Robert S. Weinroth, Commissioner, Palm Beach County

                        Scott Singer, Mayor, City of Boca Raton

FROM:            Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE:            August 10, 2022

RE:                  Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Mayor Susan Whelchel

 

On August 5, 2022, Former Mayor Susan Whelchel of Boca Raton passed away. Whelchel was a resident of Boca Raton for the last 44 years. She served as Mayor of Boca Raton from 2008 to 2014. Prior to serving as Mayor, Whelchel served three terms as Deputy Mayor and was the Vice-Chairman of the Community Redevelopment Agency. She also served on the Palm Beach County School Board for two years. Former Mayor Susan Whelchel will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and advocate for her community and the residents of Boca Raton. 

 

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, and at the City Hall of Boca Raton, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

You just read:

Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Mayor Susan Whelchel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.