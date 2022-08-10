TO: Tom Berger, Director of Real Estate Management and Development Robert S. Weinroth, Commissioner, Palm Beach County Scott Singer, Mayor, City of Boca Raton FROM: Governor Ron DeSantis

DATE: August 10, 2022

RE: Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Former Mayor Susan Whelchel

On August 5, 2022, Former Mayor Susan Whelchel of Boca Raton passed away. Whelchel was a resident of Boca Raton for the last 44 years. She served as Mayor of Boca Raton from 2008 to 2014. Prior to serving as Mayor, Whelchel served three terms as Deputy Mayor and was the Vice-Chairman of the Community Redevelopment Agency. She also served on the Palm Beach County School Board for two years. Former Mayor Susan Whelchel will be remembered as a dedicated public servant and advocate for her community and the residents of Boca Raton.

As a mark of respect, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, and at the City Hall of Boca Raton, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, August 11, 2022.