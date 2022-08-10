Milling and Asphalt Paving to Begin on U.S. Highway 12 and S.D. Highway 20 in Mobridge Area

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Contact: John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-845-3844



MOBRIDGE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says that work will begin Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, on an asphalt resurfacing project planned for U.S. Highway 12 from two miles south of Selby to Mobridge and on S.D. Highway 20 from the junction with U.S. Highway 12 to two miles east of Trail City.

Work on the project will begin with cold milling the road to improve smoothness and then will follow with a two-inch overlay of asphalt concrete. The cold milling is planned to begin on Highway 12 south of Selby on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, and continue working west to Mobridge then moving to Highway 20. The milling is expected to take 13 days, with the asphalt paving following within a few days. Paving operations are planned for approximately three weeks, weather permitting. Rumble strips, sealing of the asphalt surface, and permanent pavement marking will complete the paving work.

During construction, traffic will be carried through the work zones with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays during these times.

The public is encouraged to use caution when traveling on, or crossing, Highway 12 as there will be increased truck traffic throughout the project duration. The contractor anticipates completing the paving work by mid-October.

Border States Paving Inc. from Fargo, ND is the prime contractor on this $12.2 million construction project. The overall project completion date for Highways 12 and 20 is Nov. 11, 2022.

