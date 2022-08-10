**UPDATE** News Release - FATAL Motor Vehicle Crash - Highgate, VT - VSP - Saint Albans - Case#22A2004405
In reference to the below fatal crash, please note the operator (Benway) resides in Swanton, VT.
CASE#: 22A2004405
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/09/22, 0051 hours
STREET: Route 78
TOWN: Highgate
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Raven Drive
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Pavement/Blacktop
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kyle J. Benway
AGE - 17
SEAT BELT? N
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 08/10/22 at approximately 0051hours, Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 78 in the Town of Highgate. The vehicle subsequently left the traveled portion of the road, overturned, and Benway was ejected in the process. Benway was transported to the UVM Medical Center, but later died from his injuries sustained during the crash. The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at 802-524-5993.