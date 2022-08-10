Gov. McKee, DEM Announce Issuance of Immediate Compliance Order at Johnson's Pond Against Soscia Holdings LLC

PROVIDENCE, R.I.– The McKee Administration's Department of Environmental Management (DEM) today announced that it has issued an immediate compliance order at Johnson's Pond against the owner of the dam, Soscia Holdings LLC.

The immediate compliance order was delivered by certified mail to Socia Holdings agent and attorney, and cites Soscia Holdings with a violation of the recently-enacted RIGL Section 46-19.1-1, requiring that the dam be operated "in a manner that is consistent with historic use as determined by the Director," and of Rhode Island's Water Quality Regulations, 250-RICR-150-05-1, Part 1.10(B)(1)(b), requiring that "all waters be free . . . from anthropogenic activities . . . that adversely affect the physical, chemical, or biological integrity of the habitat."

The Immediate Compliance Order directs Soscia Holdings LLC to "reduce the water release from the Flat River Reservoir Dam to 40cfs as measured at the USGS Gauge or such other rate sufficient to restore the Flat River Reservoir to the spillway level, but not less than 14cfs."

DEM will be working with the R.I. Office of the Attorney General enforce the compliance order, which is effective for 45 days, and may be renewed for an additional period of 45 days.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.