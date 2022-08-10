AID FOR LIFE and NYC Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs Launch Health & Services Fair for Immigrants and Asylum Seekers

We seek to create a unique place where new Spanish-speaking immigrants can obtain needed information to a healthy integration into the society and make them feel welcomed in New York City.” — Jesus Aguais, President and founder of AID FOR LIFE.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AID FOR LIFE (AFL), in partnership with the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs and Fundación Fernando Albán, will organize the first-of-its-kind Health and Services Fair for newly arrived Immigrants and Asylum seekers in NYC.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, from 10a – 3p ET at Saint Teresa’s Church located on 141 Henry Street, New York, New York, 10002. This fair is open to the public and will provide clothing donations and important health care, legal and education services.

These immigrants and asylum seekers represent the recent wave of immigrants coming predominantly from South America, with children of all ages and adults who have made their way through the Darien Jungle. The Darien Gap is one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes. The remote, roadless crossing on the border between Colombia and Panama consists of more than sixty miles of dense rainforest, steep mountains, and vast swamps. Over the past few years, it has become a leading transit point for migrants searching for work and safety in the United States.

“We seek to create a unique place where new Spanish-speaking immigrants can obtain needed information to a healthy integration into the society and make them feel welcomed in New York City. This new wave of immigrants represents those who have made it to NYC after crossing the Darien jungle, coming from countries where we have worked for years.” stated Jesus Aguais, President and founder of AID FOR LIFE.

The foreign-born population in New York City and New York State represent an important and diverse share of their local communities. New York City is home to approximately 5.8 million immigrants, 29 percent of the total population. New York City is a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms, which has made our city a beacon of freedom for people worldwide and the economic and cultural powerhouse it is.

How can you help?

1- Donating your gently used clothes, food, or goods. For more information, contact Alicia Molina at AMolina@aidforaids.org

2- Volunteering. For more information, contact Meudy Osio at MOsio@aidforlifeintI.org or Oscar Peña at OPena@aidforaids.org

3- Sending this information to anybody you think may benefit.



About AID FOR LIFE:

AID FOR LIFE (AFL) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to generating social impact and enhancing the lives of people at risk of social vulnerability in New York City and developing countries by implementing programs that increase their capacities, abilities and provide access to essential products that strengthen the wellbeing of their communities.

About MOIA

The NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) work recognizes that immigrant New Yorkers and their children make up a significant proportion of the City's population.

Our charter-mandated responsibilities include advising and assisting the mayor, council, and other agencies on programs and policies related to and designed for immigrant New Yorkers; tracking state and federal policy and law that will impact immigrant New Yorkers; increasing access to city programs, benefits, and services by conducting outreach; and helping advise on the legal service needs of immigrants.

MOIA is also required to consult with the community and other stakeholders and coordinate an interagency task force on immigrant affairs. MOIA is also tasked to work with the relevant city agencies to address the needs of immigrant crime victims and witnesses, including by working with agencies on the issuance of U visa certifications and T visa declarations.