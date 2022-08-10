Submit Release
Tigers Football Defensive Lineman Jaquelin Roy Signs NIL Deal with Gordon McKernan

LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has signed a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Jaquelin Roy, a defensive lineman for the Tigers Football team and family friend.

McKernan’s relationship with Roy started long before any of his other NIL partners. McKernan met Roy through McKernan’s son, John Gordon McKernan, who played high school football with Roy for the University Lab Cubs. Roy and John Gordon continued to play football together when they both landed spots on the Tigers Football team.

When asked about the NIL deal, McKernan said, “I knew Jaquelin was destined for greatness when I first met him. I’ve had the pleasure of watching him evolve from a top recruit in high school to one of the Tigers’ most talented defensive linemen. This deal not only allows me to support a family friend, but it also allows my brand to partner with a standout college athlete. Two birds, one stone."

Roy boasts an impressive football career. He helped the University Lab Cubs secure two consecutive Louisiana Division II state championship as a sophomore and a junior. Roy was ranked No. 71 on the ESPN 300 list and the top recruit in Louisiana by 247Sports.

Today, the hometown hero is a valuable player among the Tigers’ competitive defensive front. During his sophomore season, Roy secured a season-high of 4 tackles in 4 games against UCLA, McNeese, Central Michigan and Arkansas. Many anticipate that the 2022 season will mark a breakout year for Roy.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

