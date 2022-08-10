Alice in Dairyland Program Receives 2022 NAAMO Marketing Excellence Award

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: August 10, 2022

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)'s Alice in Dairyland program was recently awarded the 2022 North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) Marketing Excellence Award. The annual award recognizes an innovative and effective agricultural marketing project from North America.

Throughout the majority of 2020 and 2021, Alice's normal routine of in-person appearances were slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving the program an opportunity to explore new ways t​o reach consumers. The program started a project to engage with existing and new audiences through live features and events on Alice's social media accounts including a virtual dairy breakfast, live stream cutting of the first Christmas tree of the year, and virtual apple orchard tour.

“Through this project, we were able to evolve a program with 75 years of history into a new era by augmenting our focus to include a bigger digital media presence," said DATCP Ag Resource and Promotion Bureau Director Jayne Krull. “This new emphasis on digital media has allowed Alice to tell the story of Wisconsin agriculture to new audiences and reach more consumers than ever before."

The award was presented to the Alice in Dairyland program at NAAMO's annual conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma last week. NAAMO, an affiliate of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA), is an international organization of the state and provincial government agricultural marketing officials who provide marketing services to agricultural and food industries. Launched in 2006, the NAAMO Agricultural Marketing Excellence Award recognizes the success of marketing projects and serves as an opportunity to share creative marketing strategies and ideas with other marketing professionals.

About Alice in Dairyland

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for DATCP. The program is supported by several partner organizations, including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Midwest Jewelers Association, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Beef Council. Taylor Schaefer of Franksville started her term as the 76th Alice in Dairyland on July 5, 2022. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com/ and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

